Drake Voices Regret Over Rapping About His Ex-Girlfriends

While Drake may have helped popularize the term “Y.O.L.O. (You Only Live Once),” even he has regrets over past decisions made.

The rap star recently opened up about being apologetic for referencing ex-girlfriends in his lyrics over the years, many of whom he would mention by name. During a sit-down with Lil Yachty for the premiere episode of FUTUREMOOD’s Moody Conversations series, the 6 God revealed that one of his exes had voiced their discontentment over being name-dropped in his songs and the impact those lyrics may have had on their personal lives.

“‘You don’t know what it does to me,’” the 36-year-old said of the woman’s response to her name being mentioned publicly. “‘You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time,’ or ‘you don’t know what my family knows and doesn’t know. And for you to express any discontent for me in a song and call me by name then all of a sudden I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself.’”

However, the hitmaker says that the lyrics are “never with ill intent,” explaining that he’s simply documenting his personal experiences in an attempt to give an authentic representation of himself. Yet, he also recognizes the immaturity of past statements regarding his love life and the damage potentially caused. “Maybe I could have done without sh*tting on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life,” he reflects at one point during the conversation.

Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Another regret he shares with Yachty is announcing a plan to retire from rap by age 35 on the track “Weston Road Flows” from his 2016 album Views. “I hate hearing that sh*t, I heard it the other night when we were at the club,” Drake said of the lyric in which he raps “The most successful rapper, 35 and under/ I’m assuming everybody’s 35 and under/ That’s when I plan to retire man, it’s already funded,” which was penned when he was 29-years-old.

“I think that and sometimes when I’ve said girls names in songs, those are the two things that I look back on” he says of his regrets.

While Drake makes it clear he’s since nixed thoughts of a departure from the game at this juncture, he reveals that he’s more concerned with fading to black in a graceful manner while passing the baton on to those in his wake. “What’s left for me is to find a way to gracefully continue… I’m not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people and then to find the right time to say, ‘I can’t wait to see what the next generation does,’” he expressed.

Watch the premiere episode of FUTUREMOOD’s Moody Conversations with Lil Yachty and Drake below.