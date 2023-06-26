Drake Releases First Poetry Book, Announces New Album

Drake is adding author to his resume, as the rapper has released a poetry book, which will be accompanied by a new musical project.

On Friday (June 23), Drake took to Instagram to announce the literary debut, titled Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness, which was released on Saturday (June 24) under his government name Aubrey Graham. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” the rapper captioned the post. “Our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”

The book, which appears to be a blue-colored paperback, is currently available via drakerelated.com, the book’s publisher Phaidon.com, and other select retailers for $19.95. Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness was written by longtime Drake collaborator Kenza Samir, who is credited on the rapper’s 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late and his 2018 album Scorpion. Drake also shared a message from one of his high school teachers congratulating him on his latest endeavor, noting that the OVO leader was among the best pupils she’s taught thus far.

“Oh my gosh! A HUGE congratulations! I can’t wait to read it! You always were one of the best writers I ever taught [two double heart emojis],” the teacher messaged Drake upon hearing the news of his book. He then captioned the message, voicing his appreciation for the teacher for continuously “gassing” him up in light of his success.

The rollout for Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness included full-page ads in the New York Post and New York Times on Saturday (June 24).

In addition to his new book, Drake announced a project that’s titled For All the Dogs via a QR code within the newspaper ads. The album, which has yet to receive a release date, was rumored to have been planned to drop this past Friday (June 23). However, the rapper alluded to pushing the project back to afford Young Thug’s Business Is Business album the proper attention out of respect for his friend and collaborator.

“I made an album to go with the book…They says they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me,” he wrote, adding “FOR ALL THE DOGS” in all caps. Drake’s last full-length release was Her Loss, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage.