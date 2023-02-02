Drake Requests “LeBron Sized Cheque” After Hitting Spotify Milestone

Drake has reached a new milestone on Spotify and had a not-so-typical response to the streaming platform. After becoming the first artist in history to surpass 75 billion streams, the Toronto-bred rapper shared the news on his Instagram story, adding a request for Spotify.

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” wrote Champagne Papi on Instagram with the laughter emoji. “so feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates.”

.@Drake has now surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) February 1, 2023

“F**k debatin’ who the goat/Bet not make the sh*t up ’bout the numbers all I know,” raps Drake on “No Friends In The Industry” and with each accomplishment, it might be his truest lyrics to date. The Grammy-nominated artist spent most of 2022 setting or breaking Billboard chart records

As 2022 closed out, the Her Loss rapper became the highest-selling singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America’s history with 184 million. With the plaques, the 36-year-old rapper earned five total diamond-certified records.

The joint album Her Loss with 21 Savage surpassed one billion streams on Spotify in December 2022 after a November 2022 release. With that, Drake broke the record for most albums with over 1 billion streams in Spotify history.

In August 2022, the self-proclaimed “6 God” was recognized as the most-shazamed artist of all time, “with over 350 million shazams across songs he’s led or featured on.” Additionally, his “One Dance” single is his most searched track at over 17 million Shazams.

Take a look at Drake’s Instagram story sharing his most recent feat below.