Drake Teases Retirement In Conversation With Lil Yachty

On “Too Much” featuring Sampha, Drake rapped “Moment I stop havin’ fun with it, I’ll be done with it,” and a recent interview with Lil Yachty teases the time may have come. The 36-year-old rapper hinted at retiring from music during a snippet shared on social media.

“I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” the self-proclaimed 6 God explained to Lil Boat while sitting on the beach.

Conducted to promote Lil Boat’s new sunglasses company, Future Mood, the “Poland” rapper promised to share the full conversation on Friday (Feb. 24).

This is not the first time the chart-topping rapper has discussed retirement with his peers, however, his tune has changed. According to HipHopDX, during an episode of Queen Radio with Nicki Minaj in August 2022, the “light skin Keith Sweat” discussed his intention to never put down the mic.

“I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” explained the highest-selling singles artist in RIAA history. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way, those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering.“

He continued, “But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”