Drake Reunites With Rumored Former Flame Bernice Burgos, Reminisces With Old Pic

Drake reunited with alleged former flame Bernice Burgos during the New York leg of his It’s All A Blur tour.

The 6 God posted a photo of the two embracing on his Instagram story on Wednesday evening (July 19) following his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It appears the model’s presence brought back some old feelings, as the “Search & Rescue” rapper then shared a throwback photo of the two and captioned it “A lifetime ago with @berniceburgos *crying laughing emoji*.” The photo shows the two sunbathing by a pool while on a trip to Australia in 2015.

While many believe that Drake and Burgos were an item, the latter previously shut those rumors down. She appeared on The Breakfast Club in 2017 and confirmed that they were strictly platonic. “Drake, I’m going to tell you something about Drake. He’s the sweetest person ever,” the video vixen stated. “He’s always been good to me and I’ve always been good to him.”

Burgos referred to the Toronto rapper as a “friend” and “good person” and believed that she would receive an invite to his wedding when it was time for The Boy to tie the knot. Though the Her Loss rapper has never spoken on their alleged romance or lack thereof, he has acknowledged her beauty in a song.

Drizzy joined forces with Romeo Santos for the 2014 track “Odio” where he compared a woman to Burgos and actress Yaris Sanchez. “Sometimes I question if this is all real/ Then I grab on that a** and I firmly believe it/ And you look like you drawn by an artist/ No you, you look like Bernice and Yaris/ But both put together, those are some girls that I know from back home/ If you saw ’em you’d get it,” he croons. Check out “Odio” below.