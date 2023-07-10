Drake Reveals Lil Yachty Told Him To Paint His Nails Following “Homophobic” Reaction

Drake can’t do many things without being made fun of on social media, and the latest flood of jokes came when people learned he painted his nails. The 36-year-old hitmaker revealed that Lil Yachty encouraged him to do so after an overwhelming homophobic reaction from fans.

The 6 God is currently on the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage, and, per usual, he has shared performance photos and behind the scene images of his time in each city he stops in. On Friday (July 7), the “Search & Rescue” rapper shared a photo where he can be seen wearing large diamond earrings and pink nail polish that sent the internet into a frenzy days before. Lil Boat took that opportunity to poke fun at the Toronto superstar.

“Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear,” the Let’s Start Here. artist wrote. The Boy replied in all caps, “Get out my comments you told me to paint my nails so I stop biting them and now the world is being homophobic for the first time since Rich Flex… which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it… wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Lil Yachty encouraged Drake to “woo-sah” as he isn’t supposed to partake in these outbursts for the public to see. The “Poland” rapper also comforted his friend by saying, “They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF.”

Given the “Oprah’s Bank Account” duo’s relationship and comedic demeanors, it is safe to assume this exchange was a joke. However, it also seemed intended to expose how inclined people can be to use antiquated ideas of masculinity to judge men, especially in the realm of Hip-Hop. For as much progress as the world has made in embracing men’s vulnerability, self-expression, and LGBTQ+ individuals as a whole, this Drake situation shows there are still some ways to go.

Similarly, back in April, Cam’ron faced backlash for his comments on Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors’ tender photoshoot. The Dipset member uploaded photos of the two embracing one another and wrote in the caption, “The reason I didn’t go see creed,” hinting at an issue with men being intimate with one another. The Harlem rapper retorted by saying he cannot be canceled when he already canceled himself.