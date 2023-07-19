Drake Gives His ‘Rightful Wife’ Sexyy Red A Kiss Backstage At Concert

During the second Brooklyn stop of his It’s All A Blur Tour, Drizzy made one famous supporter of his, Sexyy Red, feel extra special. While backstage and in VIP, he kissed the “Pound Town” star on the cheek twice, and deemed her his “Rightful wife.”

“Just met my rightful wife @sexyyred,” the 6God captioned one photo before adding, “If my girl see ya’ll backstage being thirsty it’s gonna get smokey,” on another.

The St. Louis rapper clasped his face with her hand in the second post.

Drake shut down Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Tuesday (July 18), with Red in attendance. In a follow up to his post, she also shared the images of them cozy as she wrote, “I’m yo favorite rapper favorite rapper.”

During the live show, the Grammy-winning rapper made his way over to her again in the VIP section of the audience, where he planted another kiss on her cheek.

See both posts below:

Sexyy Red continues to blossom into a star in her own right, with her Tay Keith-produced hit “Pound Town.” Like many songs of today, the single first had viral success on TikTok with the “#PoundTownChallenge.”

From there, the vulgar track welcomed Nicki Minaj, who officially remixed it. The song has also earned Red her first Billboard Hot 100 feat. Last month the 25-year-old released her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape, which boasted “Pound Town” and her follow up “SkeeYee.”

Although she has a growing fanbase that loves her lyrics, she recently received backlash for appearing at a high school where she threw up gang signs and her middle fingers.

What school should I go to next it’s been a minute! pic.twitter.com/BuBlxqnMa2 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 16, 2023

Red responded to critics by saying, “Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff.”

Take a look at Drake and Sexyy Redd get close backstage above.