Drake And Samuel L. Jackson Become Owners Of Dave’s Hot Chicken

Drake continues to immerse himself in business endeavors outside of music, as the megastar becomes an investor in Dave’s Hot Chicken, a popular restaurant chain that’s also looking to expand its own empire.

According to Bloomberg, Drake, along with actor Samuel L. Jackson, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, and others, has purchased a minority stake in the company, making the Certified Lover Boy a minority owner with less than a 50 percent stake in the company. However, while details around Drake’s exact stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken have not been disclosed, he is noted as one of the bigger investors in the company, which is based in California and currently has 22 locations, including franchise restaurants in Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Portland, Ore., and elsewhere. The Nashville-style restaurant is also set to open an additional 25 locations by the end of 2021 with outposts in Chicago, Houston, and other cities across the U.S.

According to the Canadian star, who was recently captured enjoying Dave’s famous chicken sliders and tenders, his involvement spurred from his instant infatuation with their food, as well as the company’s inspiring backstory.

“I tried the food and it was amazing,” the budding mogul said in a statement. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

