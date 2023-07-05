Drake Shares His Biggest Fear And Vivid ‘Degrassi’ Audition Memory In New Video

Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage officially kicks off tonight (July 5) in Chicago. The Platinum-certified rapper commemorated the big day by sharing a vulnerable video just ahead of the duo’s first show. In the new Instagram clip, Drizzy speaks on his biggest fear, an unforgettable experience from when he was younger, and more.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is,” Drake began in the video, which is just a simple black screen with white text. “I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that like, one day life ends and it just all goes black.”

The Take Care creator then shared a moment from his early teenage years that still lingers with him. “It makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times. I go back to this day when I was like, 13 or 14,” he continued. “I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life.”

The audition was for his role on Degrassi: The Next Generation, where Drake played Jimmy Brooks from 2001-2009.

“Before my audition, I went to this kid’s house, and I out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure. I got high with these kids right before my audition,” the “God’s Plan” rhymer said. “I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma.”

In related news, the 6 God recently dropped off his new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything. The Grammy winner also hinted that a new body of work is on the way, as he stated, “I made an album to go with the book” at the time of the book’s release.