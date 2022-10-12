Drake Celebrates Son’s 5th Birthday With Superhero Party

Drake sits with his son Adonis while the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake has shared images from his son Adonis’ superhero-themed birthday party, celebrating the kid’s 5th trip around the sun

“Happy 5th to my twin,” wrote the 35-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician on Instagram. The sentence was completed with the crossed fingers emoji and a sparkling pink heart.

Scrolling through each image in the carousel gives a first-look at the celebratory event. In one, Adonis is seen smiling as he drives a fictional race car. Other photos highlight the five-year-old shooting a basketball and getting an autograph from Spiderman. The last slide shows Drake smiling, and holding a camcorder.

Comments on the Instagram upload came from Drake’s famous friends, industry peers, and fan accounts who were able to leave notes on The 6 God‘s posts. Musicians such as Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled chimed in to show Adonis love.

Additionally, Adonis’ mother Sophie Brussaux shared images from the affair and selfies with her son in celebration of his latest milestone.

“I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be,” wrote Brussaux on Instagram. “We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi.”

Through social media and public events, the “Worst Behavior” rapper has frequently allowed fans to witness him in dad mode. Notably, Drake brought Adonis to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where he accepted the trophy for Artist of the Decade.

As the chart-topper ended his speech, an overwhelmed Adonis gripped the trophy in tears. Drake then lifted his then toddler and exclaimed “to you, I want to dedicate this award to you,” kissing the child on the cheek.