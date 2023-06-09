Drake Sparks Dating Rumors With Birthday Post To Lilah Pi

Rapper Drake texts while watching Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake’s love life has been a major topic of discussion throughout his career due to his emotional music and direct mentions of women. His recent Instagram story wishing a happy birthday to Lilah Pi has people questioning whether that is his partner.

“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate,” he wrote on Thursday with a picture of the British personality. She may look familiar because she appears on the cover art for his April single “Search & Rescue,” which caused controversy due to her resembling Kim Kardashian. “My inspo my confidant my best mate my heart @lilahpi happy birthday.”

Lilah reposted his Instagram story and added a “4L,” which is an acronym meaning “for life.” While The 6 God is affectionate toward the men and women in his life on their birthdays, the rumors were bolstered by the fact he has name-dropped this particular woman in multiple songs.

Drake wishing his confidant Lilah a happy birthday ? https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/WvRYw1Hcij — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 9, 2023

On Thursday, Drake appeared on J Hus’ “Who Told You” and rapped, “So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry/ Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys/ I want you to touch road with the girlsdem and socialize/ Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes I know the vibes.”

On “Flight’s Booked” from the June 2022 surprise album Honestly, Nevermind, the GRAMMY winner sang, “Lilah, I know it’s getting late, and I’m struggling to let go/ Although there’s distance between us, there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Another added layer to the hysteria surrounding this post is that Drake has not publicly been involved with anyone since his 2016 fling with Jennifer Lopez. Given the fact the Her Loss rapper has rarely cleared up rumors, whether related to women or rap beef, it is very possible that all of the speculations will remain just that.