Drake’s Team Denies Rapper’s Arrest Amid Social Media Rumors

The phrase “Free Drake” trended on Twitter on Thursday night (July 14) snd into Friday morning after rumors spread that the Canadian rapper had been arrested. The rumor that Drake had been taken into custody in Sweden spread across social media, despite no proof of any arrest actually happening. Fans speculated he was taken to jail in the country for marijuana.

Drake landed in the European country on Wednesday, according to a video uploaded to Twitter by a fan account that posts daily updates about the pop star.

Although a Drake jail stint may have inspired some aspirational bars from the chart-topping rapper, the accusation of him being arrested was not true.

Phil Lewis, front page editor at HuffPost, was one of the first to report on the rumor.

“I talked to Swedish police and they told me Drake is not currently in their custody,” he shared on Twitter as the gossip began to pick up steam. He added, “That was the only info they would give.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with the Honestly, Nevermind rapper’s team that he was not arrested or in a Swedish jail but rather comfortable in his hotel room. His time in the country so far has included the rapper’s visit to the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and dining at Ciccio’s restaurant.

Drake has not yet to publicly respond to the rumors but he has posted an Instagram Story on Friday (July 15). In the photo, Drizzy appears in a selfie with Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta standing in the background. The overlay text reads, “3 the guys out the you knowww,” with a middle finger and a running emoji.