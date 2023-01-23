Drake Teases New Album, Joint Tour With 21 Savage

Drake hit the Apollo Theater on Saturday (Jan. 23), and brought along a few surprises with him — including a hint at new material.

While entertaining at the iconic Harlem venue, he revealed that 2023 could see more Drizzy, acknowledging his current position as rap’s reigning champ and alluding to the hate he receives these days. However, the OVO Sound founder seemingly shook off the criticism and revealed he would drop more material soon, Variety reports.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me,” he told the audience, while wearing Cam’ron’s iconic pink mink. “I know it’s like a cool thing to be like ‘f**k Drake’… but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us.”

Drake hints at dropping a new album in 2023 pic.twitter.com/lRe5intmX1 — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) January 22, 2023

“I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

During his performance presented by SiriusXM, the global superstar blessed the crowd with an intimate showcase of his “B-side” records.

Elsewhere in the show, Drizzy brought out 21 Savage to tear through a swath of their joint album, Her Loss. In between performing “Rich Flex” and “Privileged Rappers” in front of a neon Apollo sign, the rapper, née Aubrey Graham, revealed that the duo would soon be headed out on a joint tour. “We’re gonna be out on the road this summer,” Graham confirmed to the audience.

The entertainer’s performance was detailed as one of “gratitude” and took place on Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 21 & Jan. 22). His setlist included forty hit songs and deep cuts such as “Jungle,” “Feel No Ways,” “Trust Issues,” “One Dance,” and more. Across the two nights, special guests included 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Dipset.

The artist recently signed the first lady of OVO Sound, Naomi Sharon.

Drake took to Instagram to disclose the announcement and posted a heartfelt message regarding the newly signed singer.

“I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met,” the OVO founder captioned the post promoting her new music video. “My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND.”