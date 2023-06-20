Drake Pulls Up On Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant In Houston

On Juneteenth (June 19), Drake paid a visit to Bun B’s Trill Burgers restaurant in Houston and affirmed his liking of the popular spot via Instagram Story.

“I don’t like to use the term OG, this my mentor … one of my mentors, one of my favorite people in the world,” Drizzy said in the IG post while sitting with the UGK icon. The 6 God then asked Bun “Where are we right now?” as he excitedly responded, “Right now you sitting in Trill Burgers baby having the best burger in the world.”

Taking the opportunity to praise the Honestly, Nevermind phenom and promote his business, the “Get Throwed” MC added, “We’re having a nice peaceful experience, people are very respectful, we get a couple big deals in here every now and then, but not this big.”

See clip below.

Drake’s respect and admiration for the H-Town icon runs deep, as the two collaborated on a few songs during the early years of his career, including “It’s Been a Pleasure,” “Put It Down” and “Miss Me (OG Remix).” Bun B has also shared the same reverence for Drizzy, labeling the Toronto-native a top 10 lyricist back in 2019.

While speaking with Billboard amid the 10th anniversary of Drake’s So Far Gone, Bun praised the 36-year-old for his “impact” and “delivery.”

“I want to say he’s top 10,” Bun admitted. “There will be very few artists who will ever be as impactful as Drake is. Game-changing. Someone that literally has consistently increased, and there hasn’t been a decline in music from him yet. The music keeps getting better, and it’s always ahead of the curve.”

Speaking to the “Search and Rescue” rhymer’s ability to innovate and incorporate sounds across genres, he continued, “He may jump on the remix of a hot record, but he’s not trying to do musically what everyone else is doing. It’s always a different approach, but then he can also come back and do something and incorporate the New Orleans sound and not seem like he’s being a cultural appropriator.”

“He can incorporate some Houston elements without being a cultural appropriator. It’s a beautiful way of being an artist and a fan, and being able to express both of those.”

Take a look at Drake pulling up on his mentor Bun B above.