Drake Wins $1 Million Bet On Golden State Warriors

Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

As arguably the biggest music star today, Drake has long proven himself to be a winner in terms of records sales, chart placements, and airplay. However, the rapper’s passion for seeking that thrill in the realm of sports betting and gambling continues to pay off. Drizzy recently cashed out $1 million following the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference win.

Back in April, the Toronto native placed a $200,000 bet on the Warriors to make it through the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs and to come out of the Western Conference. At the time, his wager had a 1-5 chance of winning. Following the Warriors’ victory in Dallas on Thursday evening, Drake took to his Instagram Story to show off his earnings and posted a screenshot of a receipt.

Over the past few years, Drake has gained a reputation for being an avid gambler as he’s posted bets on various casino games and sporting events and shared some of the outcomes with his social media followers.

Earlier this year, he made headlines after reportedly bringing home the equivalent of $2 million USD in Bitcoin after placing multiple bets on the Los Angeles Rams and his friend Odell Beckham Jr. in their 2022 Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rapper, who recently inked a partnership with crypto betting site Stake, has reportedly wagered over $1 billion since joining the platform in December 2021.