Drake Won $25 Million With The Help Of French Montana, But Guess What Happened Next?

The wins keep rolling in for Drake, not only musically, but in terms of his pastime as a gambler. The OVO boss recently scored upwards of $25 million while playing roulette, with fellow rapper and friend French Montana serving as his good luck charm.

Drake—who hosted his second Twitch livestream on Monday night (July 11) as part of his partnership with online casino Stake—began the evening with $8.5 million in his Stake account. However, after winning $12.96 million and $11.95 million on separate bets on the same number, Drake’s account ballooned to nearly $27.5. He tripled his initial investment and garnered a hefty come-up by any measure.

“You know what that deserves? Ah haaan!” shouted Drake in reference to Montana’s signature adlib. “And I got my special guest in the building, take a seat. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m here with my brother, my twin, my lookalike Montega.” Yet, as the evening continued, Drake’s dominant run at the virtual roulette table would gradually come to a halt, with the superstar finishing the event with only $1,879 in his account to show for his efforts.

Those returns were a stark contrast from when Lil Baby joined the 6 God on a Stake livestream event earlier this year, as Drake raked in $17.9 million on a single roulette bet back in May.

Watch Drake’s Stake livestream event below.