Drake Flirts With BenDaDonnn’s Girl In Hilarious Comedy Skit

Since Drake has dominated music for so long, people sometimes forget that he got his start an as actor on Degrassi. The 36-year-old superstar reminded people of his on-screen prowess in a hilarious internet comedy skit where he flirts with BenDaDonnn’s girl while they are on a date.

The comedian shared the skit on Instagram on Monday (Aug. 7) which found him enjoying a private dinner with a woman named Aaliyah. The 6 God walked in and said, “They ain’t tell me the private room was booked out for a real one” before introducing himself to the woman.

Upon learning her name was Aaliyah, he paid her a high compliment with a reference to the late R&B singer. “You look like Aaliyah,” Drizzy said. “Rest in peace to a real one.” While he continually tried to act as if he did not mean to intrude, he flexed his $1 million 2Pac ring and even let her touch it. “He got it engraved for his girl. That’s some sh*t I would do,” The Boy said.

BenDaDonnn visibly looked uncomfortable throughout the entire skit, as it hit another level when Drake gifted him a chain. “It was about time you got icy,” the Toronto superstar said, hinting that the chains he already had on were underwhelming. Finally, the Her Loss rapper left and gave Ben a little brother-like headrub on his way out.

“IT’S ALWAYS THAT ONE LIT HOMIE YOU DON’T WANT ANYYYWHEREEE NEAR THE GIRL YOU TALKIN TO…,” the comedian captioned the post. “LIKE BRUHHHH… GONE ON!!!! YOU KNOW EXACTLY WTF YOU DOIN… @champagnepapi.” Check out the skit above.

This comedic skit follows a string of unserious content that the “Search & Rescue” artist has done recently. He caused a major commotion in the Black media space when he joined Bobbi Althoff for an episode of The Really Good Podcast back in July. This prompted Elliott Wilson to claim all of the interviews Drizzy has done since their 2019 Rap Radar interview were “steaming piles of mid.” The Canadian artist replied by clowning the former XXL editor for doing “Yes Julz run-up interviews” at Rolling Loud Miami 2023. Check out Drake on The Really Good Podcast below.