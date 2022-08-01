Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Drake has tested positive for COVID-19 amid his October World Weekend celebrations.

The Toronto native shared the unfortunate news with his fans via an Instagram story on Monday (August 1). Drake also revealed that would have to push back the highly anticipated Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID, Drake expressed in his IG story. “And the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible.”

The Honestly, Nevermind crooner continued, speaking about his feelings and making a vow to his fans:

“I love you all, and I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together, and the moment I test negative, I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

Drake’s announcement arrives on the date scheduled for the return of Young Money. Drake was planning to hit the stage with his label mates for the conclusion of his October World Weekend. The rapper confirmed that a new date will be announced once it is established.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked in,” the rapper reassuringly said.