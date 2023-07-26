Drake’s 36G Cinderella Pulls Playboy Partnership After Viral Video

Olivia Veronica Correia, the woman who threw her bra at Drake during a recent concert, has landed a partnership with Playboy. According to a press release, Correia has become the brand’s newest creator, a part of their newly established “creator-led digital platform.”

“Veronica is one of the newest Playboy creators and is one of the most talked about women online today,” the statement began. “Playboy’s creator-led digital platform is for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses.

“Playboy is dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity as the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex.”

Correia took the internet by storm after the global star picked her 36G bra up after the 21-year-old hit him with it during a show. Examing the undergarment, he was surprised by its size. “Damn!” he said, inspecting the contents of the bra. “36G??!! Locate this woman immediately!”

Veronica stepped forward on TikTok with a video of herself throwing her bra on that fateful night. “ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them, but this is not to get confused. It’s me,” she said, playing off of the rapper’s lyrics to “Best I Ever Had.”

The video shows the bra throw from her perspective as Corr waits for the perfect time to hit the artist. After throwing the undergarment, she can be heard screaming with excitement as Drake retrieves the bra, and, well, the rest is history. “It’s me. I threw it,” she said in a follow-up TikTok. “And he picked that sh*t up and said, ’36G find this woman immediately.'”