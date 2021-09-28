Drea Kelly, Ex-Wife Of R. Kelly, Speaks Out On His Guilty Verdict: “Everybody’s Not Lying On You”

As the ex-wife and mother to his three children, Drea Kelly, told Good Morning Britain that her “heart is in two places.”

On Monday (Sept. 27), the “Down Low” singer was found guilty in his federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial. Kelly was charged with one count of racketeering, encompassing 14 specific acts, and eight counts of violating the Mann Act for allegedly coercing and transporting victims across state lines, according to reports.

On Tuesday (Sept. 28), Drea returned to Good Morning Britain to share her thoughts on his guilty verdict. “It’s sad that it took this long, but I guess we’re making some movements forward,” expressed the dancer and former reality star, who exclusively discussed the allegations against her ex with Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan in 2019 at the height of Surviving R. Kelly.

However, the 47-year-old explained she’s in a difficult place because she wears two hats, “unlike the rest of his victims,” adding, “I wear the hat of a survivor and an advocate, but I also wear the hat of a mother and an ex-wife.”

For Drea, her “heart is in two places.” She told Good Morning Britain, “My heart definitely goes out to the survivors and the courage that it takes to come forward and tell the story, but my heart breaks as a mother because this is now the legacy that my children will have to deal with and their children’s children.”

When it comes to the former couple’s three adult children, Drea expressed, “At the end of the day, you cannot walk away from your bloodline. I have the ability to separate and kinda distance myself from it, but his blood runs through my children’s veins. It’s part of their DNA and they couldn’t escape it even if they wanted to. So it’s very difficult for me to sit in that position.”

In 2019, Drea and Kelly’s daughter Joann Kelly revealed that she would love her father from a distance and Drea fully supports her children in however they choose to process the ordeal. “They’re not allowed to be toxic in your life, just because they’re your parent,” stated Drea.

When speaking on the case indirectly, she stated, “My grandmother used to have a saying: ‘Everybody’s not lying on you.’ It’s impossible over 20 to 30 years [to have] 30 people to all have the same journey and story and survive the same thing and it all be a lie.”

Watch Drea Kelly’s full interview below.