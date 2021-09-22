Dream Doll Vows “I Will Never Be Back To Y’all City” After Driver Robbed, Leaving One Suspect Dead

Rapper Dream Doll was involved in a tragic incident that apparently ended with the death of a St. Louis man this past weekend.

On Sunday (Sept. 19), the Bronx rep’s driver was the victim of an armed robbery, during which three men ransacked the vehicle for cash and other valuables. However, according to an Instagram Live post from Dream Doll following the incident, one of the men involved in the heist, who has yet to be identified, was killed in the aftermath.

“The n*gga got f**king killed,” explained the “Everything Nice” artist. “The n*gga that f**kin’ robbed the car is dead.” The raptress, who was in St. Louis for a hosting gig, was visibly shaken up, vowing to her fans that her experience in the city would be her last. “I will never, ever, ever, ever come back here again, you hear me?” adding, “This state is blacklisted from my bookings. To all my St. Louis fans, I will never be back to y’all city.”

Items lifted from the vehicle during the robbery included an ID, wallet, Yeezy slides, and jewelry. St. Louis police have not released any additional information about the crime.