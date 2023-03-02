Drew Sidora, Ralph Pittman Both File For Divorce Within 61 Min Of Each Other

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, have filed for divorce after nine years of marriage. Per TMZ, both Sidora and Pittman filed for the legal separation on Monday (Feb. 27). Sidora’s documents were stamped at 1:10 p.m. before Pittman’s at 2:11 p.m.

The couple also listed different dates determining when they separated, TMZ reports. The 37-year-old listed Feb. 23, 2023 to be the date, as Pittman declared Feb. 19.

(L-R) Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mindy Small/Getty Image

Despite what the real date may be, it is reported that both parties deem their union as “irretrievably broken.”

The That’s So Raven star and successful entrepreneur tied the knot in August 2014 ahead of sharing a son and a daughter, ages five and eight. The actress also has an 11-year-old from a previous relationship.

Two weeks prior to the couple’s split, Sidora happily posted photos together, celebrating Pittman’s 40th birthday. “#itsAParty #Happy40th,” she captioned the February video.

Last year, Sidora hinted at issues in their relationship when she stopped wearing her wedding ring while filming the Bravo show.

“At first, mine wasn’t fitting after the babies,” she said during a May 2022 episode. “And then as I lost weight, we were having some issues. So I just never put it [back on]. I stopped wearing it. I should be wearing it. I’m sorry. But at marriage counseling that we just had, we made an agreement which, so, for 30 days, we can’t … argue, attack each other, disrespect.”