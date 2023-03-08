‘Drink Champs’ Denies Chris Rock’s Claim Of Calling Will Smith A “Bi**h”

N.O.R.E. has offered clarification on his commentary toward Will Smith after the Drink Champs podcast was referenced in Chris Rock’s latest comedy special, Selective Outrage, which streamed live on Netflix last Saturday night (March 4).

On Tuesday (March 7), the host uploaded a preview of an episode featuring Joe Budden and his co-host DJ EFN. In the clip, the three men discussed Rock’s claims that the platform leads called Smith a “bi**h.”

“You called Will Smith a bi**h?” N.O.R.E. asked EFN.

“No, man! That was you! Nah, nah. Nobody here called him a bi**h,” he replied.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: N.O.R.E performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

The “Superthug” rapper then turned to Budden with a similar question, asking if he made the offensive remark.

“No, it certainly wasn’t me … I don’t agree with anything he did, but I’m not calling another man a bi**h. I’m not going to do that, but Chris Rock said y’all did that, Drink Champs,” responded the former Love & Hip-Hop star.

DJ EFN also gave the comedian a shoutout, saying “I love the way he named us, because he put us in the rapper category. Let’s make some noise for Chris Rock, God damn it!”

Selective Outrage found Rock claiming several platforms insulted Smith after he appeared on Red Table Talk discussing the inner workings of his marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“Everybody in the world called him a bi**h. I tried to call the motherfu**er. I tried to call that man and give him my condolences. He didn’t pick up for me.”

The comedian then went on to name The View, The Talk, The Breakfast Club, and Drink Champs as guilty.

“Everybody called him a bi**h and who does he hit? Me.”