‘Drink Champs’ Inks New Deal With Warner Music Group

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are leveling up in 2023 as the Drink Champs hosts enter into a new distribution deal with Warner Music Group (WMG).

WMG’s in-house podcast network, Interval Presents, has secured the exclusive licensing rights to the audio version of the award-winning podcast on all major platforms. Drink Champs first launched in 2015, but rose to prominence within the culture quickly with the help of iconic guests like Patti LaBelle, B2K, Alicia Keys, and more. It is considered to be one of the “most impactful podcasts in music, sports, TV/film and fashion,” filled with “boozy conversation and unconventional, boisterous storytelling.”

“I’m feeling good about partnering with Interval Presents and joining the all-star team they’ve got,” said the Queens rapper-turned-host, 45. “We’re ready to take things to the next level for us and the culture at large! Let’s go!!”

His Miami-bred comrade, 47, added, “We were impressed with the network’s dedication to the culture and the support we’ve received to expand our show to reach new heights allowing us to further pioneer and break barriers in the space!”

Interval Presents is also home to Rap Radar, the podcast hosted by acclaimed music journalist Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller. Additionally, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and Jason Derulo are set to join their programming slate.

Regarding WMG’s decision to partner with the men, Allan Coye, General Manager of Interval Presents and WMG’s Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Business Development, expressed, “‘Drink Champs’ has been at the forefront of cultural conversations for nearly a decade and has created some of the most iconic moments at the intersection of culture and music. They’ve built an incredible platform that we’ve admired from afar, and now we’re incredibly excited to welcome them to Interval Presents. Our collaboration will focus on further amplifying N.O.R.E. and EFN’s unique and unfiltered approach to storytelling and bringing the show to new podcast listeners.”

The next episode of Drink Champs, and the first under the new partnership, will premiere on January 27.