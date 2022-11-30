Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven He Used To Steal From In Hawaii

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently made good on a pass transgression, as the movie star gave back to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii he used to shoplift from as a teenager. Sharing the revelation on his social media account, the 50-year-old detailed his history as a petty criminal, which he says came at a time of financial struggle for himself and his family.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong,” he wrote in the caption of a clip documenting the gesture. “I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym.”

According to the former wrestler, the candy bar was a part of his pre-workout meal in order to help assist him in gaining energy for his daily exercise. He also suggests that an employee at the convenience market may have assisted him in pulling off his capers by knowingly turning a blind eye while he was in the act. “The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me.”

In addition to purchasing all of the Snickers bars in stock at that particular location, Johnson also paid it forward by purchasing items for other customers that were present, ending a somber recollection on an uplifting note. “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

The Rock has been enjoying a fruitful 2023, which saw him dominating the box office with a blockbuster film once again. This past October Black Adam debuted at No. 1, grossing $140 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

