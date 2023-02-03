Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gives Update On Mom’s Car Accident: “She’s A Survivor”

Unfortunately, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother was in an almost fatal car accident recently, in which she survived and will “continue to get evaluated.”

The Hollywood A-Lister revealed the unsettling news on Thursday (Feb. 2) via Instagram, with a photo of his mom’s totaled red Cadillac truck. Ata Johnson, 74, had been hit by someone on the front passenger side of her vehicle, to which LAPD and LAFD had to be called to the scene.

“Thank you God [prayer emoji] she’s ok,” the 50-year-old former WWF wrestler wrote. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”

Speaking on how resilient his mother is, the Black Adam lead added, “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

He thanked the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments for “being so caring and focused,” and “staying on the phone and talking me thru it all,” before expressing, “I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get [heart emoji].”

Details of what may have caused the collision have not been made public as of publication.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poses with his mother Ata after receiving the Australian Rugby League official “Kangaroo” Jersey from a selection of national players at the Aussie Stadium on August 5, 2004 in Sydney, Australia. Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

Johnson has always been unapologetically close to his mom since the beginning of his career. Besides surprising her on Christmas with a golden ticket to buy any house she desires, the beloved actor paid tribute to “Mama Rock” for her 72nd birthday with a heartwarming Instagram video in 2020.

“We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what’s around the corner – so we do our best to treat every day for what it is – a true blessing, And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom,” he wrote as his two daughters joined their “Grammy” on her special day.

He continued, “She’s a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness.”

VIBE wishes Ata Johnson a speedy recovery!