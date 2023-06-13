Dwayne Wade Clarifies Gabrielle Union’s “50/50” Comments

Dwayne Wade clarified what Gabrielle Union meant when she said that they split their finances 50/50. Wade, 41, appeared on Club Shay Shay where Shannon Sharpe asked the former NBA star about his wife’s comments. Dwayne detailed how the agreement came to be, recalling a comment he made to Union, 50, back when they lived in Miami.

“I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said, ‘You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,'” the NBA legend told Sharpe. “So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said, ‘I got half on it you will never say ‘my house’ again — you can say that in the arena!'”

“I haven’t given no color to this, but it’s thinkpieces going around about me as a man. Let’s talk about it. So, the whole 50/50 concept, I understand what 50/50 means. It means that everything in life, you got your half and I got my half. We’ll put this sh*t together and try to make 100. That is not how our relationship works, all right? Everybody think 50/50, they think, ‘Hey, if he gettin’ a sandwich, you gotta put 50 percent on that!’

As the conversation continued, Wade further broke down the financial dynamics of the relationship.

Dwayne Wade elaborates on the 50/50 comment made by his wife Gabrielle Union. pic.twitter.com/Nj93NbhzJN — The Quintessential Gentleman (@theqgentleman) June 13, 2023

“Anything that goes on with [Kaavia], 50/50 we share it together… I have 20 to 50 responsibilities, and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities, and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, so she has a lot of things she’s responsible for. She pays 100 percent of that, and you know what I do? I pay 100 percent of my life.”

“I told her the same way, ‘I’ll sign a prenup, too. You’re a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself.'” In May 2023, Gabrielle Union went viral after her claims that the couple handles everything in their relationship 50/50.

In an interview with Idea Generation, Union revealed that the couple splits everything 50/50, despite her husband reportedly being worth millions. The actress was asked if she ever felt secure in her Hollywood career, to which she remarked she’s never felt that way.

1. I'm not splitting anything with a man who got 3 kids + a bonus child.



2. I'm not splitting anything with a man who made a bonus child that I gotta look at as a constant reminder.



3. Why does millionaire Gabrielle Union sound like she living paycheck-to-paycheck w/ a husband? pic.twitter.com/y91RcvA5OR — Brunch Liberals (@brunchliberals) May 15, 2023

“I struggle with that. I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. So, I get nervous like, ‘Oh my God, that movie didn’t open [well]. What does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up? And everyone’s like, ‘It’s coming. Calm down.’ I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset as my engine, which is hard.”

“In this household, we split everything 50/50,” she continued. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back that’s like, ‘You better work! You’re going to sleep in? Somebody might not eat.’ It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on it.”