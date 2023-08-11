Dwight Howard Officiates Wedding In Spain For Stylist London Wilmot

Dwight Howard is making great use of his Certificate of Ministry, as he officiated his friend and stylist, London Wilmot‘s, wedding on Wednesday (Aug. 9).

The NBA star became an ordained minister last year.

Howard and the newlyweds shared images and clips from the beautiful ceremony held in Madrid, Spain via Instagram. The former Lakers player can be seen laughing with Wilmot and fashion model Pure in one image, and giving a speech in another.

“Took a trip out to Spain to officiate another wedding,” the professional baller captioned the post. “Man, it’s no feeling better than seeing two people come together and unite in love.”

The 37-year-old posted a photo of him officiating his first wedding between athlete Jamal Boykin and his wife back in January 2022.

Wearing a tan suit with a flower boutonnière pinned to his jacket, he said in the IG clip, “You’re starting a new life together and every day you’re continuing to be great.”

He captioned the precious moment, “I want y’all to tie that knot and hold on to Gods unchanging hand. My first wedding. Congrats to my brother Jamal Boykin and his wife London Boykin.”

Amid earning his ministry credentials, Howard played in the NBA up until 2022. Since then, the all-star has continued a professional basketball career with Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards.