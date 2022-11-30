Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife For Blocking Daughter’s Name And Gender Change

Dwyane Wade is taking a stand against his ex-wife’s attempt to block their 15-year-old daughter Zaya Wade from changing her legal name and gender. The three-time NBA Champion called Siohvaughn Funches-Wade’s objection to the court petition “libelous” and “nonsensical.”

TMZ Sports obtained court documents that outline the 40-year-old’s full intent to support Zaya despite Funches-Wade’s objection from early in October. The Miami Heat legend says the change is in his daughter’s “best interest” because “A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortable and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

Wade later says in the court documents that “This petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy.” His ex-wife believes the former hooper’s intent is more selfish than he is letting on, alleging that he “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

The father of four addressed the allegations in a Nov. 3 social media post. “Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN,” the 13-time NBA All-Star wrote. “As men, we get a bad rep for not showing up and being absentee fathers, well that’s not the case here because I’m ten toes down and I’m still going thru the BS! I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate.”

Zaya Wade came out as transgender in 2020 and utilized her experiences to be an advocate for queer rights and education in the LGBTQ+ community.