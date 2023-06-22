Dwyane Wade Executive Producing ‘The Dads’ Documentary For Netflix

Dwyane Wade attends as Netflix opens up Culturecon New York with a screening of The Redeem Team featuring Dwyane Wade and an Entergalactic Party on October 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

Dwyane Wade is set to executive produce The Dads, an upcoming documentary short for Netflix. Directed and produced by Luchina Fisher, the project takes a look into the lives of fathers with transgender children, and how they navigate their relationships.

The official logline reads as follows:

“When five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard, the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard, for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma, they find common purpose across races, generations, and experiences. As the men cast their rods into the river, they discuss what has brought them together: the love for their children. The Dads is a quiet meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood.”

Photo Credit Sam Hollenshead

“I am so thrilled to partner with Netflix to get The Dads out to the world. I can’t think of a more critical moment for this film to reach people across the globe at a time of intense anti-trans rhetoric and legislation,” expressed Fisher in a press statement.

“The film is a love letter from these fathers to their trans and LGBTQ children. Yes, they talk about their fears and concerns for their children’s safety. Yes, they share their most vulnerable moments of confusion and doubt while raising their children. But, they also laugh and experience the joy of being together on this journey while inviting others to join them. It was a profound honor to capture these fathers finding a new brotherhood across racial, geographical, and generational lines through the love of their children. And I am delighted to have Dwyane Wade, an outspoken and loving ally of his daughter and the trans and LGBTQ community, join me in bringing greater visibility to the film and the important conversations it is already sparking.”

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union arrive at Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Gucci

The NBA All-Star added “I am incredibly proud to be joining Luchina Fisher and the entire team on this journey to bring awareness to a cause that is so close to my heart. The Dads shows us the power of fathers loving and supporting their LGBTQ children, breaking through the barriers of prejudice, embracing diversity, and coming together to have these important conversations. I look forward to providing an additional voice to amplify this important conversation so that all kids have unconditional love and acceptance for who they truly are.”

The Dads is also executive produced by Jon Marcus for 59th and Prairie Entertainment. Participants include Stephen Chukumba, Frank Gonzales, Jose Trujillo, Peter Betz, Wayne Maines, and Dennis Shepard.