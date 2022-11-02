Dwyane Wade’s Ex Accuses Baller Of Possibly Exploiting Trans Daughter For Profit

Dwayne Wade and Zaya Wade arrive for the "Cheaper by the Dozen" Disney premiere at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California, March 16, 2022.

Dwyane Wade’s petition for transgender daughter Zaya Wade’s gender and name to be officially changed on her birth certificate is being contested by Zaya’s mother and Dwyane’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

According to the paperwork, Wade’s ex believes the former NBA star shouldn’t be looking to make such a permanent decision without her, as it violates the requirements of their final custody order judgement that indicates the co-parents “shall discuss with and obtain input in the major decisions affecting care, welfare, activities, health, education and religious upbringing.”

In addition to not consulting her, Siohvaughn believes the former Miami Heat star could possibly exploit Zaya’s transition for financial gain, in addition to the teen simply being too young to make such a decision.

“There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” reads the mother’s objection, adding that her ex, “is positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney.”

She went on to claim that Dwyane himself told her of the financial opportunities that await if Zaya fully transitions.

“In April 2022, (Dwyane) invited me to one of his residences in Atlanta, Georgia. During this occasion, he informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue,” she claimed in the official court docs. “(Dwyane) told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith.”

“This matter has been highly reported in the media and there will likely be media pressure on the minor child,” she added before concluding that she believes Zaya should wait until she turns 18 and make the decision herself, for fear of the minor being pressured by her father and the public.

Back in August, Wade filed to officially change the gender and name on Zaya’s birth certificate from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

In February 2020, the athlete shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and wife Gabrielle Union have supported Zaya’s transition from day one.

“First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well. We take our roles and our responsibilities as parents very seriously.”

VIBE has reached out to a rep for Dwyane Wade for comment.