Dwyane Wade Explains Move From Florida, Says His “Family Would Not Be Accepted”

Inductee Dwyane Wade reacts during the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Press Conference at NRG Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Dwyane Wade has revealed why he and his family no longer live in the Sunshine State. During Thursday’s (April 27) episode of Headliners with Rachel Nichols, the former NBA player discussed prioritizing his family’s safety. PEOPLE exclusively shared the interview.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” explained the 41-year-old when asked about fans of his from Florida who support anti-LGBTQ policies. “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”

He continued, “I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union , Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the World Premiere of “Cheaper By the Dozen” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 16, 2022 Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Dwyane Wade’s 15-year-old daughter Zaya Wade came out as transgender in 2020. The NBA Hall Of Fame inductee and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union have publicly accepted and protected the teenager, often being recognized for speaking up for the LGBTQ community.

“I tell my dad all the time, I’m just a mirror image of the way he loved us and the way that he accepted not only myself and my brothers but other kids in the community that didn’t have father figures,” he explained to Nichols.

“And so I don’t know any difference. And so yes, I had to educate myself and yes, I had to get a better understanding. And yes, I had to lose some friends along the process, but I never wavered on loving my kids and trying to find space to get the chance to understand them.”

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union arrive at Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Gucci

In March 2022, the Florida Senate passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which is often referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. NPR reported the bill was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, officially prohibiting public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender in the classroom.

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” reads the bill.

In March 2023, DeSantis expanded the law to include all grades, according to AP News. The outlet reported, “The rule change would ban lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades 4 to 12 unless required by existing state standards or as part of reproductive health instruction that students can choose not to take.”