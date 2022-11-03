Dwyane Wade Responds To “Serious And Harmful Allegations” Of Exploiting Trans Daughter

Dwyane Wade has addressed the “serious and harmful allegations” leveled against him by his ex-wife regarding their trans daughter, Zaya Wade.

In response to ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade’s court filing alleging the retired NBA star could possibly be profiting from Zaya’s transition, Dwyane has released a lengthy statement via Instagram saying he isn’t “surprised” his ex would drag his name “through the mud” by making such a heinous claim, as she’s never thought about what is best for their child.

“I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Wade, 40, wrote. “I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE! She won’t do it!”

Directly addressing her claim that Wade may have pressured Zaya into wanting to officially change her gender and name on her birth certificate, the athlete responded saying he and current wife Gabrielle Union would never, “force Zaya or any of [their] children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them,” adding that he will not “sit on [his] hands” as Siohvaughn attempts to slaughter his reputation.

Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife Siohvaughn in 2006. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

“The high road has run out of real estate,” he concluded. “My lawyer will be in contact.”

In recently filed court docs, Funches-Wade suggested that Wade was looking to have Zaya’s name and gender changed on her birth certificate to secure financial opportunities, believing that Wade, “is positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney.”