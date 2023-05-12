E-40 Receives Honorary Doctorate From Grambling State University

E-40 attends Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

E-40 is now “Dr. E-40.”

On Friday (May 12), the legendary rapper, né Earl Stevens, accepted the honorary degree in music from his alma mater, Grambling State University. “40 Water” received his certificate at the live commencement and offered a few words of encouragement as he delivered his acceptance speech before the graduating class of 2023.

“As you know music has always been a lifelong passion of mine. And it’s an incredible privilege to be recognized for my contributions to the industry, especially on the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, man,” he said after thanking the university and his family. “They thought it wouldn’t last this long, but here we are.

“My time on campus was the best experiences of my life. I always tell people that Grambling really help mold me in the man and entrepreneur that stands before you. I am proud to set an example for the next generation of leaders. I encourage everyone here today to use their experience at Grambling State University to pursue their passions and achieve their dreams. Thank you once again. Gram fam, for life.”

Courtesy of Jae Synth

In February, Stevens, 55, donated $100,000 to the HBCU’s music department, the school’s marching band, and to establish a recording studio on campus.

“Proud to be in a position to give back to my alma mater @Grambling1901 and invest in the next generation of young talented musicians at the University!,” typed the Mount Westmore emcee on Instagram.

When speaking with the campus, E-40 explained his intention behind his philanthropic efforts and how vital it was to support the next generation of musicians.

“I just wanted to make a contribution to my school, Grambling State University, so I talked to the Doc [GSU Band Director Dr. Nikole Roebuck], and she said, ‘Let’s see what we can do,’ and this was what I came up with. I feel good about it, too. I feel really good. God is great,” E-40 told Grambling State University.

As an act of gratitude, GSU named the new recording studio after the West Coast Hip-Hop icon, calling it the “Earl “E-40″ Stevens Sound Recording Studio.” The unveiling ceremony took place in February 2023 at the Conrad P. Hutchinson Performing Arts Building.

Stevens attended Grambling State as a Tiger in 1986 before cementing himself as one of Hip-Hop’s most prolific figures.