Eazy-E Recorded Unreleased Songs With Guns N’ Roses Prior To Death

Prior to his death in 1995, Eazy-E reportedly recorded multiple records that have yet to be heard by the public, including songs with legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses, which are still believed to be in existence.

Arnold “Bigg A” White, a childhood friend of Eazy-E and the CEO of Rich & Ruthless Records, spoke with Rock The Bells about the unearthed collaborations at a listening party for the release of Eazy’s son, Lil Eazy-E and Daz Dillinger’s new album The Legacy.

“There is unreleased music still out there,” Bigg A told the outlet. “We know for a fact that he had two or three or four reels in his car when he went to the hospital. Those reels came up missing.” According to White, the master recordings of the Guns N’ Roses collaborations and other songs by the rap icon were discovered in Canada at one point, but he has no knowledge of their current whereabouts.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–MARCH 01: Rapper Eazy-E (aka Eric Lynn Wright) appears in a portrait taken in Union Square on March 1, 1990 in New York City. Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

“He had songs with Slash from Guns n’ Roses — he had songs with Guns n’ Roses on those reels. Those reels have been found ’cause they wound up in Canada. That’s a whole other story, but what happened to them [since], I don’t know.”

Bigg A also added that while he’s unsure if the West Coast icon’s estate has the reels in question, N.W.A. member DJ Yella is believed to be in possession of unreleased music from Eazy-E. He also says that Dr. Dre could possibly have unheard songs from his late groupmate and former rival that have yet to see the light of day.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–JUNE 27: Rapper Eazy-E (aka Eric Lynn Wright) appears in a portrait taken on June 27, 1991 in New York City. Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

“I don’t know if the estate got them, but there is unreleased music, and Yella has some, I know for a fact that there is some unreleased acapella vocals, that he was working on some records with a couple of producers I worked with and last I heard was that they were up in Dre’s studio.”

Eazy-E passed away on March 26, 1995 at 30-years-old due to complications related to AIDS, which he was diagnosed with weeks prior to his death. There has been speculation of the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, which were explored by his daughter in a docuseries released in 2021.

The N.W.A. and Ruthless Records founder appeared on all of N.W.A.’s albums and released his debut solo album Eazy-Duz-It in 1988, which reached No. 41 on the Billboard 200 at the time and yielded the hit singles “We Want Eazy” and “Boyz-n-the-Hood (Remix).”

In 1996, Ruthless Records released Eazy’s second studio album, Str8 off tha Streetz of Muthaphukkin Compton, as well as the Impact of a Legend EP in 2002 on the seventh anniversary of his transition.

In March, Daz Dillinger and Lil Eazy-E released their joint album, The Legacy, which includes appearances from Kid Capri, Kokane, RBX, Eazy’s E’s grandson Baby Eazy-E, and more.

Listen to Lil Eazy and Daz Dillinger’s The Legacy album below.