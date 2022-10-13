Eboni K. Williams Claims Chris Rock Is “Shucking And Jiving” For White People

Eboni K. Williams attends the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October , Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey

Eboni K. Williams thinks Chris Rock is catering to white people, and he deserves to be slapped for it.

On Wednesday (Oct.12) Williams took to Instagram to show a clip from the latest episode of her podcast, Holding Court. The short clip finds the host detailing her weekend, which included going out to see Rock live.

The Real Housewives of New York star prefaces her critique with the fact that she’s “a lifelong Chris Rock” fan before adding that the comedian is “done.”

The television host elaborates on her statement, explaining how Rock’s latest material caters to white audiences.

“I have been a lifelong Chris Rock comedy fan. For me, Chris Rock is done. Chris Rock was so clearly shucking and jiving,” she told her co-host, Dustin Ross. “He was so clearly curtailing his bits for white claps. It was just full-on, unapologetically anti-Black.”

“This Black ass man was sitting in this auditorium, basically what he said was ‘I’m Black but I’m not a [blank]. I left halfway. I was disappointed, I was hungry. I left there thinking, he need to be slapped one more time.”

Eboni concluded her disapproval of the storied stand-up comedian by adding a caption to the video declaring Rock isn’t a “competent contributing voice for the culture.”

“At this point Chris Rock needs to be slapped again. Where is Big Willie when you need him? Listen to this week’s Holding Court to hear why after attending Chris’s latest comedy show, I’ve decided he is no longer an competent contributing voice for the culture,” she declared.

A rep for Rock did not immediately return VIBE’s request for comment.

Rock set out on his Ego Death World Tour after the infamous Oscars slap, responding to Will Smith’s apology video on Sept.3.

“F**k your hostage video,” Chris said to the crowd, according to Deadline. “Yes, that s**t hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

Smith uploaded an apology to YouTube on July 29. The video saw Smith taking accountability for his actions during the 2022 Oscars and directly addressed Rock.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” the I Am Legend actor expressed. “I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I saw an interview that Chris’ mother did, and that was one of the things about that moment I didn’t realize, and I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment.”