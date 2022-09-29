Ebro Darden Responds To Claims He “Blackballed” DaBaby

Ebro Darden has responded to claims that he’s been a central figure in having rapper DaBaby “blackballed” following comments made by Hip-Hop personality DJ Akademiks.

Akademiks recently shared news of projections for DaBaby’s new album, Baby on Baby 2 — which is expected to sell less than 20,000 copies in its first week of release — on social media. In the post, the Off The Record podcast host charged Ebro and Apple Music with being responsible for the drastic dip in sales for DaBaby, who sold over 120,000 copies of his last album, Blame It on Baby.

“Da Baby’s last project in 2020, Blame it on Baby, sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K,” tweeted DJ Akademiks on Wednesday. “Now yall understand my Ebro convo… DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them… UR DONE.”

Catching wind of the remarks, Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip Hop and R&B and the host of Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, issued a response via a string of tweets. Darden — who has previously been at odds with Akademiks and a number of artists over his perceived lack of support — questioned how he, Apple Music, or any other platform could be blamed when artists refuse to credit them for assisting in their success.

“Funny sh*t, when artists get hot it is always how they built this themselves and the fans. When sh*t slows down it is radio, DJs, platforms, and the label. #BlameEbro is back for a whole new generation,” Darden wrote on Twitter.

He continued in another tweet, adding, “Apple Music is not the only platform. Based on this dummy’s logic, Da Baby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it?”

He also responded to social media users pointing to DaBaby’s various controversies as a possible reason for his dip in popularity. The radio pro also reminded followers that Hot 97 supported the “Suge” rapper by allowing him to perform at Summer Jam following his controversial remarks during Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

Darden concluded by clapping back at those who question his place within Hip-Hop culture and those who claim to be of more benefit to the artist than himself and others.

“I’m confused… I’m old and irrelevant,” he wrote. “No one listens to my shows. But why am I always being brought up by people who are ‘more powerful’ and ‘doing more for the culture’ as the reason things don’t perform? Somebody lying!!”

The Bay Area-native later continued, saying the true power lies in the hands of fans.