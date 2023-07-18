Ebro Darden Calls Out Drake For Not Speaking On Black Issues

There has been an ongoing conversation in the Hip-Hop sphere that Drake does not use his platform to speak on important issues, especially those related to the Black community. Ebro Darden was the latest person to call out the 36-year-old superstar for this during a recent episode of his Apple Music show.

The discussion began as a result of the 6 God throwing shade at Childish Gambino’s 2018 hit “This Is America” during the It’s All A Blur Tour by showing “The Overrated And Over-Awarded Hit Song ‘This Is America’ Was Originally A Drake Diss Record” on a ticker during one part of the show. His vitriol for the record stemmed from Donald Glover revealing the track was originally a “joke diss” toward the Toronto rapper during an April interview with GQ.

“Drake, who has never shown up, and y’all know I’m the biggest Drake fan on this show,” Darden said to begin his rant during the Wednesday (July 12) episode of Rap Life Review. “Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself. So now you have an issue — I get you have an issue with Childish Gambino… but fam, the song was supposed to be a joke diss, it didn’t actually happen. So why you in your feelings?” Check out the full episode below.

imagine wanting the creator of “passionfruit” to be your lil revolutionary lmfao https://t.co/dGIZbqg3RS — holmes (@charlesxholmes) July 17, 2023

I feel like it gets left out that Drake only said what he said because Gambino said the song originally started as a Drake diss



Also, read them This Is America lyrics ? Gambino didn’t say anything significant https://t.co/ha5zmltoCq — Wongo Okon (@whereswongo) July 18, 2023

Social media users and other outlets caught wind of Ebro Darden’s comments and immediately began to share their thoughts on the matter. Many people asserted that they do not care for Drake to speak up on serious issues within the Black community, especially when there are already rappers like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole who do so.

One user went back into the Hot 97 host’s Instagram archives and posted a screenshot of him resharing a statement from the Her Loss rapper following Alton Sterling’s tragic death in 2016. Another user, The Ringer’s Charles Holmes, offered a humorous retort: “imagine wanting the creator of ‘passionfruit’ to be your lil revolutionary lmfao.”

Uproxx’s Wongo Okon addressed that “This Is America” may not be all that people claim it is in terms of social commentary. “I feel like it gets left out that Drake only said what he said because Gambino said the song originally started as a Drake diss,” he wrote. “Also, read them This Is America lyrics [crying laughing emoji] Gambino didn’t say anything significant.” Check out some of the reactions to Ebro’s comments above.

Drake shouts out Steph Curry who is attendance at the show tonight in Brooklyn. #IAABtour #Night1 pic.twitter.com/AuNL7BPgZT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 18, 2023

Drake is currently in the midst of the New York leg of the It’s All A Blur Tour. He hit the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Monday (July 17) and had special company in the form of Steph Curry, Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry, and Steph’s mother Sonya Curry. Check out the “Search & Rescue” rapper shouting out the four-time NBA Champion above.