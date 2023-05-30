Ebro Darden Claims Pusha T’s “Story of Adidon” Hurt Drake’s Legacy

Ebro Darden claims Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” puts a cap on Drake’s legacy.

On Monday (May 29), the radio personality responded to a tweet commemorating the fifth anniversary of Pusha’s diss, speaking to the track’s importance and implications surrounding Drizzy’s career. “Major L … shifted the universe,” the Hot 97 talking head typed on Twitter. “Put a ceiling on Drake’s legend.”

His proclamation incited Hip-Hop fans to begin weighing in with their own opinions. “I always wonder if Push wished he hadn’t ever bothered to do this, bc I swear, 75% or more of the time Push has been mentioned since then, it’s been in relation to Drake,” the social media user responded. “That has to be annoying to be minimized to Drake’s foe when you’re as great as Push.”

Another fan voiced their thoughts, citing the differences in their careers success-wise and attacking Darden. “Ebro really don’t know music nor the temperature man Drake bout to go headline another sold-out stadium tour. Pusha struggles to CONSISTENTLY sell out House of Blues-type venues. When [Push] performs at festivals, people go to the restroom & to get food.” “Facts,” one Tweeter simply tweeted.

Issues between the two rappers came to a head in 2018, on the heels of the Virginia native’s Daytona. On said album, Push fired shots with “Infrared,” jabbing Drake for allegedly hiring writers to pen his raps.

OVO’s head honcho shot back with “Duppy Freestyle,” a diss famous for including an attachment of a $100,000 invoice to G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam for “promotional assistance and career reviving.”

The next round of disses would ultimately be the last as the former Clipse member unleashed “The Story of Adidon,” with the cover art featuring Drizzy in blackface.

“Let ’em know who you chose as your Beyoncé/Sophie knows better as your baby mother/Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her/A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap/We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts/You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/Deadbeat mothaf**ka playin’ border patrol, ooh.”

Weeks after the diss dropped, the world learned about Drake’s feelings regarding the track during a visit to The Shop. Aubrey detailed the track as “going too far” in mentioning his newborn son and his longtime friend and collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, who has multiple sclerosis.

“Wishing death upon my friend who has MS — I study rap battles for a living,” he said at the time. “When you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, who have passed away, I just believe that there’s a price you have to pay for that. It’s over! Someone’s gonna f**king punch you in the f**king face. The sh*t’s done, the event’s over.”