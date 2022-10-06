Ebro Darden Calls “Moron” Kanye West A “Scammer” Amid White Lives Matter Controversy

Ebro Darden didn’t mince his words when asked his current thoughts on Kanye West, who’s in the midst of blowback over wearing his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, a move he’s since defended.

“Kanye’s a moron and a scammer,” Darden, 47, told Baller Alert of West in an interview shared Thursday morning. “He became Christian. He sold Jesus t-shirts. Then while he’s Christian, he’s smoking weed and drinking on Drink Champs with NORE. Then he’s disparaging his wife and his family on social media. Dodging taxes, running for president.”

“He’s a scam artist. It’s just another scam to sell some clothes.”

The Hot 97 staple went on to predict that the Chicago artist will apologize and put out a song when all calms down.

“It’s all a game,” he said before adding, “All he cares about doing is poking holes in things people believe in to try to challenge their thought around it and that’s dangerous. He’s not taking people’s emotions seriously. He’s not taking anything seriously. I don’t think he gives a s**t.”

West has been called to the carpet by many who took issue with his “White Lives Matter” shirt that debuted during his YZY SZN 9 show at Paris Fashion Week. The father of four went on to call “Black Lives Matter” a scam before engaging in another online war with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, which has since been resolved, according to West.

The multi-hyphenate artist has found support in Selah Marley — daughter of Lauryn Hill — who defended herself against critics after she was also spotted wearing the controversial shirt.

“Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in,” she asserted.