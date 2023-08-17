Ebro Claims Major Labels Have “Deprioritized Signing Rappers”

Ebro Darden, Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Apple Music, speaks onstage during The Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 1 on September 20, 2022 in New York City.

Ebro is claiming that major record labels are moving away from signing rappers.

On Thursday (Aug. 17), the DJ took to Twitter to relay the information, alleging that he received a phone call alerting him of Hip-Hop’s fate. Instead of looking to ink more rappers, the California native claimed labels are looking for more global sounds like African and Latin music.

“I got a call saying, ‘It should be noted many major record labels have deprioritized signing Rappers. The focus is now African Music & Latin Music,’ he xweeted. “Rappers better stop being boring and talking about the same sh*t over and over, chasing TikTok success and comment sections.”

Naturally, his xweet’s comment section and quotes were teeming with opinions. One social media user told creatives to keep making art—regardless if there is money or not. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but regardless keep doing you. Keep creating. Keep pushing. Keep leaning in. Keep experimenting,” they typed. “Keep reiterating. Keep connecting. Keep sharing. Regardless. You will come out on top. If you just keep. Doing. You.”

Another person shared their gripes with the labels. They asserted the majors weren’t looking in the correct places for talent and hadn’t done their due diligence in finding great rappers. Meanwhile, another social media user criticized the Ebro in the Morning host for his stance on the matter.

“Okay this how we know the labels ain’t looking in the right places… how’re they gonna deprioritize rappers when they haven’t even explored all the options that’s out there c’mon now lol.”

“Ebro acting like it’s not the labels choosing who they want to pour money into,” they added. “It’s not the lack of artists and content… its the system itself that puts underdeveloped musicians on the forefront and expect them to last 10 years.”