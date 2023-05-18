Ed Sheeran Says Eminem’s ‘Marshall Mathers LP’ Cured His Stutter

Inductee Eminem and Ed Sheeran perform on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ed Sheeran and Eminem have collaborated on multiple records over the years, but Marshall Mathers was assisting the English artist long before then. The 32-year-old recently revealed that The Marshall Mathers LP helped to cure his stutter.

The GRAMMY winner joined Howard Stern on the May 10 episode of his eponymous show, where he told the full story. “I was going through all sorts of speech therapy,” Sheeran began. “When I was nine, my uncle bought me The Marshall Mathers LP, and he just said to my dad, ‘This guy’s the next Bob Dylan, you gotta let him listen.'”

“My dad didn’t really clock it,” he continued. “He was just like, ‘Okay, Edward’s gonna go and listen to that.’ And by learning that record and rapping it back to back to back to back, it cured my stutter. And I stopped… talking like that.” Check out the full discussion below.

Ed Sheeran and Eminem have now worked together on multiple occasions with the tracks “River,” “Those Kinda Nights,” and “Remember The Name,” the last of which also features 50 Cent. No collaboration may mean more than the “Shape Of You” artist joining the Detroit rapper on stage for his Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame performance in November 2022.

“Years later, I’ve made songs with Eminem now and we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well,” Sheeran told Stern. “And he asked me to play ‘Stan’ with him at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I remember getting the call to do it… and I’m shooting 14 music videos back-to-back. It was on my day off from shooting the music videos and I was like, ‘I can’t say no.'”

Check out their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame performance below.