Eddie Murphy Signs 3-Picture Deal With Amazon Studios

Actor Eddie Murphy has signed a new deal with Amazon Studios promising his comedic gifts to future projects. The 60-year-old has inked a three-picture and first-look film deal with the studio and streaming platform. Under the agreement, the Emmy Award winner will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

The deal comes after the release of the highly-anticipated Coming 2 America, exclusively available on Amazon. The sequel film released on March 5th was the top streaming movie of the weekend, with the No. 1 opening weekend of any other streaming movie in 2021 to date.

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in COMING 2 AMERICA Quantrell D. Colbert / Amazon Studios

Throughout his decades-long career, Murphy has starred in films for a variety of audiences ranging from 2003’s Daddy Daycare to 2006’s Dreamgirls. He recently portrayed the legendary underground comic personality, Rudy Ray Moore, in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, earning a Golden Globe and Critics Choice nomination for Best Actor in 2020.

The Nutty Professor star was recently announced as a cast member of a new untitled Netflix comedy. According to Deadline, Murphy joins Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Sam Jay, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Hill co-wrote the script with Kenya Barris who is also directing the project.

In the film a new couple, played by Hill and London, “find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences.”