Eddie Murphy Jokes About Infamous Will Smith Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) at the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy advised aspiring entertainers to leave Will Smith’s wife alone.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind,” Murphy said. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

The six-time, Golden Globe-nominated actor’s joke directly references Will Smith’s now infamous Oscars slap, when the Fresh Prince attacked Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith being bald, as the actress suffers from alopecia. Smith’s slap sent ripples through the industry, with the actor being banned from attending the Oscars for a decade.

Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Qdaeod8a4M — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023

The Cecil B. DeMille award has been a staple in the industry since 1952 and has been reserved for acclaimed directors and entertainers at the top of their game. Tracy Morgan, who worked with Murphy in both Coming to America’s films, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who performed with the comedian in Trading Places, had the honor of presenting the award to the Norbit actor.

On the heels of his achievement award, the Brooklynite is set to grace our screens again in Kenya Barris’ You People.

“A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris,” a press release details the new film.

Eddie Murphy clarifies that he has nothing but love for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jzAccwdBG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 11, 2023

Along with Murphy, You People features an ensemble cast including Nia Long, La La Anthony, Mike Epps, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Lauren London, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

You People hits theaters on Jan. 27, 2023.