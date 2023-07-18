Egyptian Authorities Sue Travis Scott, Citing “Satanic” Practices

Travis Scott attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Egypt’s Syndicate of Musical Professions is suing Travis Scott’s Utopia Giza event, hoping to get the launch canned.

On Sunday (July 16), Egyptian lawyer Amr Abdelsalam appeared on Memri TV to speak about their decision to sue Travis ahead of his highly-anticipated event, citing “satanic” practices. As he continued, he also claimed Scott had a “black record,” with the superstar believing in spreading global “freemasonary” and rewriting Egyptian history. Additionally, he alleged that Travis’ show had been canceled on Monday (July 17).

“This singer has a black record; he is known to be a staunch supporter of global freemasonry and the Afrocentric organization that opposes Egyptian identity and heritage. We have taken all the legal measures to prevent this show,” the lawyer said.

“In his shows, the American rapper performs the full range of satanic rites… the well-being of Egyptian citizens is more important to us than holding such a show and justifying it by saying that we need to invigorate tourism.”

He continued, “This rapper [has been] banned from singing and holding shows in the US since 2021. In his latest show, dozens were killed, and hundreds were injured. Eyewitnesses documented that the type of music he was playing radiated negative energy, and bizarre things happened to people who attended the show.”

However, as the clip began making the rounds on social media, Travis’ team has dispelled the “rumor,” stating that the show is pushing ahead as scheduled. According to Hypebeast, Travis Scott’s representatives have outright denied these reports and claims made by Memri TV.

On Sunday (July 9), Scott, 32, announced his sold out Utopia launch event would take place live in Giza. “Utopia is wherever you are,” his post read before dropping the coordinates to the event. “Live stream transmitting from Egypt — the Pyramids. July 28.”

In addition to the location reveal, Scott also dropped three accompanying trailers for the LP. Each post included cities significant to him, including Malibu, California; Miraval, France; and his hometown, Houston, Texas. Additionally, the clips show Scott playing the album for Rick Rubin, archival footage of the artist as a child, and the platinum-selling rapper in a white monotone studio.