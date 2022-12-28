Elisabeth Ovesen, Formerly Karrine Steffans, Announces Pregnancy

Elisabeth Ovesen, formerly known as Karrine Steffans, has announced that she is expecting her second child. The Instagram post of her holding a positive pregnancy test was captioned, “For some women, women like me, these two lines are scary.”

Ovesen spoke on her worries, as well as the silver linings she’s looking forward to. “They conjure feelings of fear and anticipation, anxiety and confusion. Memories of past reproductive and pregnancy traumas rise to the surface,” wrote the former video vixen, 44. “Frantic calls to the doctor, emergency appointments, blood work and ultrasounds—not just to check on the new life developing inside, but the scars, the tumors, the cysts. Appointments about life and death. Discussions about the dangers associated with pregnancy and birth at this age, with this trauma. Bed rest is certain and nothing else.”

The best-selling author thanked her partner, actor-chef Kwame Onwuachi, for “the most exciting, most terrifying gift.” Onwuachi, 33, is a Nigerian-American chef from The Bronx who is best known for his 2015 appearance on Top Chef and being named the”Rising Star Chef Of The Year” by the James Beard Foundation.

Of her child’s father, Ovesen added, “I don’t know what comes next, but I know I can’t do it without you.” She plans to be offline for a while, but overall is “praying for a miracle.” Additionally, she considered the pregnancy to be the “best Christmas gift ever.”

Ovesen has an older child, Naim Wilson, whom she shares with Kool G Rap.