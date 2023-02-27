Elise Neal Wants To Play A Marvel Villain

Elise Neal attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Elise Neal discussed her past, present, and future roles while walking the red carpet during the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. While speaking with VIBE, the 56-year-old actress shared the significance of being a Black actress.

“Black Hollywood means so much. I’ve been doing this for so long. I think it’s collaboration. I think it’s energy,” she expressed. “I think it’s a legacy of our culture. Black Hollywood is fabulous. Black Hollywood is family. Black Hollywood is our roots. I mean, it means a lot to me. It means a lot to me.”

Neal also shared the roles she would like to explore as her career continues to elevate.

“I’ve never played a Marvel villain. I’ve been blessed to be part of the Marvel universe in Logan, but I’ve never played a Marvel villain. Hopefully, before it’s over, I would love to do that,” she explained. “As long as I’m kicking a**, I’d be happy.”

The All Of Us star touched on her current television projects and what is to come.

“We were nominated [this year] for The Black Hamptons, Best Limited TV series. I have a new movie on the Peacock network called Angel that we start shooting next month. And, I’m working to do a production company in Memphis, Tennessee to give back to my people so, there’s a lot going on.”

Check out a trailer for The Black Hamptons below.