Elise Neal Wants To Play A Marvel Villain

Elise Neal discussed her past, present, and future roles while walking the red carpet during the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. While speaking with VIBE, the 56-year-old actress shared the significance of being a Black actress.
“Black Hollywood means so much. I’ve been doing this for so long. I think it’s collaboration. I think it’s energy,” she expressed. “I think it’s a legacy of our culture. Black Hollywood is fabulous. Black Hollywood is family. Black Hollywood is our roots. I mean, it means a lot to me. It means a lot to me.”
Neal also shared the roles she would like to explore as her career continues to elevate.
“I’ve never played a Marvel villain. I’ve been blessed to be part of the Marvel universe in Logan, but I’ve never played a Marvel villain. Hopefully, before it’s over, I would love to do that,” she explained. “As long as I’m kicking a**, I’d be happy.”
The All Of Us star touched on her current television projects and what is to come.
“We were nominated [this year] for The Black Hamptons, Best Limited TV series. I have a new movie on the Peacock network called Angel that we start shooting next month. And, I’m working to do a production company in Memphis, Tennessee to give back to my people so, there’s a lot going on.”
Check out a trailer for The Black Hamptons below.