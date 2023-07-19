Elliott Wilson Calls Out Drake For Giving Interviews To “Outsiders”

Elliott Wilson isn’t feeling Drake going to “outsiders” for interviews. On Sunday (July 16), the legendary Hip-Hop journalist took to Twitter to air his grievances with “The Boy,” alleging that he has been running “comedy shenanigans” with outlets outside of the rap wheelhouse.

“Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat. Yachty’s convo with ‘The Boy’ was comfy and had some cool moments,” he said in the now-deleted tweet. “I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.” Wilson could be alluding to both podcasters, Caleb Pressley and Bobbi Althoff, who have secured the Canadian’s most recent interviews based on awkward comedic timing rather than his rapping acumen.

Wilson isn’t the only Hip-Hop personality that isn’t happy with Drake and his peers avoiding rap media. In March 2023, DJ Akademiks sounded off on the Her Loss rapper along with Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. After he watched Cole’s interview with Golden State’s Bob Myers on ESPN, he began to explain why he believed the big three and other rappers of their stature were avoiding Hip-Hop outlets for interviews.

Bobbi x Drake interview out today(!!!) love how she matches his energy so perfectly pic.twitter.com/04FOumQFdA — Dee C (@bambieyesclub) July 17, 2023

Drake called out by Elliott Wilson for snubbing Hip Hop media in favor of "outsiders" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/sy6yDEdia0 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 18, 2023

“Ain’t nobody gonna say it, but I’m gonna say it,” Ak said. “Yo, J. Cole and the rest of y’all big rappers, no wonder y’all get sh*tted on by Hip-Hop outlets man. Y’all get so big in the game… they use the culture, and they use all these blogs, not saying you need to like, I don’t care if they do an interview with me, but I know a lot of journalists in the game and they won’t speak up and a lot of ’em still really hope to get an interview. I say f**k all these ni**as.”

He then named some of the outlets within the culture, adding, “Big Ak made it on his own, f**k these ni**as in the interview. I just look at ni**as like J. Cole when I see you doing some sh*t on ESPN but you wont do an interview with a ni**a in the culture, you won’t hop on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, you won’t hop on motherf**king Drink Champs, you won’t be with Joe Budden or something like that. I look at it as some weird sh*t.”

As he continued, Ak expressed that the outlets these rappers do speak with don’t “ask real questions,” and that’s why they continue to give them their time.

“I’m speaking for all the little journalists in the game who be like, ‘Oh my God, we can’t wait to get an interview with J. Cole going on.’ That ni**a ain’t doing no interview with y’all. You know why? Most of these ni**as don’t wanna be asked real questions. That’s the main thing. Once you get to a certain level you get to control the narrative.”