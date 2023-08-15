Elliott Wilson Apologies To Drake After Calling Out His Comedic Interviews

Elliott Wilson has had a change of heart when it comes to Drake and his comedic interviews. The 52-year-old journalist revealed that he apologized to the Toronto superstar and explained his reasoning for doing so following their back-and-forth.

“People clown people in Hip-Hop if they apologize,” Wilson told DJ Akademiks during his Sunday (Aug. 13) appearance on Off The Record. “I apologized to Drake because we have a great rapport. He’s been respectful. He’s given me more interviews than anybody. I’ve had six interviews with him.”

“Drake and I built something to the point where I should’ve at least let him know my feelings before I aired it out to the public,” he continued, acknowledging the error of his ways. “I should’ve owed him that respect. I would’ve did it with [JAY-Z], and I owe him that. That’s why I was wrong.” Check out the full clip below.

Elliott Wilson first took aim at Drake when clips circulated of the 6 God’s now-deleted appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast in early July. The former XXL editor-in-chief stated, in since-deleted tweets, that every interview the Her Loss rapper had done since their Christmas 2019 Rap Radar sit down were “steaming piles of mid.”

People assumed he was talking about Lil Yachty, who hosted the “Search & Rescue” artist back in February for A Moody Conversation. YN clarified that he meant no disrespect toward Lil Boat and just wants to see Drake speak to people in the culture, even if it isn’t him.

The “Petty King” fired back via Instagram on a clip of Elliott interviewing Trippie Redd at Rolling Loud Miami back in July. “Lol man sh*ts on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” the five-time GRAMMY winner wrote with multiple laughing emojis. “Just admit the youth took over, big dog.”