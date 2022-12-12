Elon Musk Gets Booed At Dave Chappelle Comedy Show

Dave Chappelle took the stage for a stand-up comedy show in San Francisco on Sunday (Dec. 11) and decided to invite Elon Musk to join him toward the end of his performance. In turn, Musk received unforgiving boos from the audience. Despite Chappelle’s no-phone policy, video footage of the ordeal has surfaced.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” said the DMV native, 49, while introducing Musk. As the Twitter CEO attempted to dismiss the negative reaction, he started to pace around the stage and wave.

“Cheers and boos, I see. Elon…” Chappelle said. Musk responded, “Hey Dave,” as chatter continued. The comedian joked, “You weren’t expecting this, were you? It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience. All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious. You have terrible seats.”

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

According to attendees, the incessant booing continued for 10 minutes. As the men tried to ignore the crowd’s reaction, Chappelle also teased, “Whatever. Look, motherf**ker, this ni**a is not even tryna die on Earth. His whole business model is f**k Earth, I’m leaving anyway. Boo all you want. Take me with you. What kind of pu**y they got up there? That’s what we’ll be doing.”

After the tech investor thanked the controversial actor for bringing him onstage, Chappelle exclaimed, “Are you kidding? I wouldn’t miss this opportunity. The first comedy club on Mars, that shall be mine.”

When Musk asked if he should make any further remarks, he was urged to “say nothing” as it’d only “spoil the moment.”

